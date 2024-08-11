School van driver held for raping 3.5-yr-old in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur: A 30-year-old school van driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a nursery student here in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday. The incident happened in the city's Mango area on Friday.

A special police team arrested the accused Jaishree Tiwary, a resident of Daiguttu under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station, within three hours after an FIR was registered by the victim's mother on Saturday, the Superintendent of Police (City & Rural) Rishava Garg said in a press conference here.

The SP said a medical checkup of the three-and-a-half-year-old victim was carried out, and the accused driver was forwarded to judicial custody on Sunday. After coming back home from school on Friday, the minor victim complained of stomach pain and narrated how her school driver committed the crime.

On receiving the information yesterday, Senior Superintendent Kishore Kaushal formed a special police team and directed them to apprehend the culprit as per the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

A lady police officer was sent to the victim's house to gather details of the incident before the driver was nabbed. The school van has been impounded, the SP said, adding that the police have taken the incident seriously and assured the victim's family to file the chargesheet within a week.