Kolkata doctor death: Suspicion of rape after murder, say police

Kolkata: The police were waiting for the final post-mortem examination report to come to a conclusion regarding the murder of a woman doctor, whose body was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, an officer said.

The preliminary autopsy report suggested that she was sexually abused and murdered. "We are waiting for the final autopsy report to come to a conclusion in this case. Our probe findings needed to be verified with the final report of the post-mortem," the police officer told PTI.

The initial autopsy report stated that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips. Meanwhile, another police officer said that circumstantial evidence also indicated a possibility that the doctor was first murdered and then raped.

On Sunday, sleuths of the Kolkata Police team, formed to investigate the murder, collected samples from the seminar hall of the hospital, a police source said. The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found in the hospital's seminar room on Friday morning. A civic volunteer, an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested on Saturday.

The police also reconstructed the crime scene though the arrested accused was not present, the officer said. He said that after committing the crime, the accused went to a police barrack and slept till Friday morning.

Investigation revealed that the arrested man was also a member of a welfare unit of the Kolkata Police, he said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the hospital for the second time in three days, held meetings with officials..

"We are also talking to persons who were on duty on Thursday night till the next morning. CCTV footage is also being checked," he said. The police have seized the clothes and shoes worn by the accused during the crime. As to whether anybody else was involved in the crime along with the arrested accused, the officer said, "As of now there is no evidence of that."

"The accused had washed the clothes he was wearing during the crime. His shoes, with blood stains on them, were found during a search at the place he was staying," the officer said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek death penalty for the perpetrator. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police deployed a huge contingent at the hospital on Sunday.

"No one will be allowed inside the hospital premises without proper identification. We will ensure total safety of the health workers in the medical establishment," the officer said. The hospital authorities expelled the two security persons contractually employed at the emergency ward for not discharging their duties properly which, in a way, led to the crime against the doctor, another official said.