Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

New Delhi/Chennai: Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said. He had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal. Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar. He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.

Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included theseizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.