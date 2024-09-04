Vijay's TVK to hold first public meeting on Sept 23; Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi among likely invitees

Chennai: Actor Vijay's Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is making arrangements to include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in its first public meeting. According to sources within TVK, Vijay is keen on extending invitations to both leaders.



In addition to these prominent figures, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are also expected to be invited. TVK appears to be positioning itself as a significant political force by engaging these key political personalities, with a particular focus on Rahul Gandhi.

Top leaders and ministers from major political parties such as the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP are anticipated to attend. The public meeting is planned for September 23 in Vikravandi, Viluppuram district. Police clearance for the event is still pending.

There have been speculations that Vijay is establishing a political party under the mentorship of Rahul Gandhi. Vijay, who had previously considered joining the Congress in 2009, eventually decided against it. The actor-turned-politician had congratulated Gandhi when he became the Leader of Opposition. “Congratulations to Hon'ble Thiru. @RahulGandhi Avargal for being unanimously elected by @INCIndia and its allies as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. My best wishes to serve the people of our Nation,” he said in a post on X.