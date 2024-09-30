'Terrorism has no place in our world,' Modi says after phone call with Netanyahu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 09:14 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he highlighted the need for de-escalation while discussing recent developments in West Asia during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages," Modi posted on X.

Israeli military had on Saturday killed a leader of the militant group Hezbollah as it ramped up attacks in Lebanon. "India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," Modi said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS