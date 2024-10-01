'Elephant' to remain on Vijay's party flag, CEC rejects BSP request for ban

Chennai ∙ The Central Election Commission has rejected the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) request to prohibit the use of an elephant on the flag of actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vetrikazhagam (TVK). The Commission clarified that it does not grant or approve flags used by political parties. Ensuring compliance with regulations related to names, symbols, and the national emblem is the responsibility of the respective parties.



Additionally, it was noted that the Tamilaga Vetrikazhagam has not yet applied for a party symbol, and a temporary symbol will only be allowed after such an application is submitted.

BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra approached the Election Commission, pointing out the use of the elephant, which is their symbol, on TVK's flag. Vijay launched the party flag during an event in Chennai on August 22.