Illegal iron ore smuggling: 7 years jail sentence, Rs 15 cr fine for Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail

Bengaluru: A special court on Saturday sentenced Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 15 crore for the theft and export of seized iron ore during 2009-10, reported Manorama News.

Sail was arrested after the CBI registered the case against him and spent a year in jail before being released on bail. However, following the finding of guilt, the CBI re-arrested him recently.

The special court for elected representatives found seven individuals guilty in the case, including Sail, port conservator Mahesh Biliye, and Mallikarjuna Shipping.

In court, the MLA cited health issues and requested leniency in sentencing. The case traces back to 2010 when the illegal iron ore was uncovered in the forest land of the mining area in Belekeri, Karnataka, after the forest department seized it.

The case involves the illegal transportation of 11,312 metric tonnes of seized ore without permission. The special court found Sail, along with port conservator Mahesh Biliye and Mallikarjuna Shipping, guilty in the case.

Sail was also actively involved in the rescue operations to locate Arjun, a Kozhikode native who went missing after a landslide in the Gangavali River in Shirur.