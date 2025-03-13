New Delhi: A British woman was allegedly raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police told PTI on Thursday. Both suspects were arrested, and the British High Commission was informed about the incident.

According to officials, the woman had travelled from the UK to meet one of the accused, whom she met on a social media platform. She arrived in Delhi and checked into a hotel where she met him on Tuesday. During their meeting, an argument broke out when the man allegedly tried to assault her, after which he raped her, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the woman attempted to leave, another man allegedly molested her in the hotel’s lift. She managed to alert the hotel staff, leading to police intervention.

Delhi Police took both men into custody, and further investigation is underway.