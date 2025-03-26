Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that Muslims are "the safest" in his state, asserting that communal harmony is maintained when Hindus are also secure. Speaking on ANI’s podcast with Smita Prakash, he addressed concerns about religious safety, law enforcement, and political issues in his state.

However, he reiterated his government's stance on law and order, that the minority communities' safety was, in effect, conditional. "Muslims are the safest in Uttar Pradesh. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe," he said.

He questioned whether the same level of safety exists for Hindus in Muslim-majority areas. "If you look around, a single Muslim family living among a hundred Hindu families enjoys complete safety, freedom, and respect for their festivals, religious practices, and traditions. They can follow their faith without any restrictions. But can the same be said in reverse?" he said.

"Could 50 Hindus remain safe among 100 Muslim families? No, they could not. Bangladesh is an example. Before that, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? These things show us the truth," he added, referring to the alleged religious atrocities faced by the Hindu minorities in those countries.

‘Riots have stopped since 2017’

Adityanath asserted that his government has ensured stability in Uttar Pradesh by preventing riots. "Before 2017 (when he became the chief minister), riots would frequently break out in UP. If a Hindu shop burned, so did a Muslim’s. If a Hindu home was torched, so was a Muslim’s. But since 2017, riots have stopped. If Hindus are safe, Muslims are safe too," he said.

The CM also spoke about his government’s efforts to restore Ayodhya’s identity. "In 2017, the BJP formed a double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh. After that, we had to confront long-standing challenges, including those sentiments that had been suppressed since independence. Alongside Ayodhya’s overall development, we also had to restore its identity. However, a certain section believed that such issues should not be touched because they might lead to controversy," he said.

"We decided to go to Ayodhya and initiate a programme that would strengthen its identity. Deepavali has always been linked to Ayodhya, yet the celebration of Deepotsav had been forgotten. So, we revived it. Through Deepotsav, we expressed our reverence for Lord Shri Ram and the Sarayu River. The result is visible today—Ayodhya is a new Ayodhya that fills every heart with pride. The city, which once saw only a few lakh visitors annually, now attracts crores of devotees," he added.

‘Glorifying Aurangzeb reflects one's ideology’

Adityanath criticised those who, in his view, glorify historical figures like the Mughal emperors Aurangzeb, Babur, and the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "The ideals one follows shape one's own character. We worship Ram, Krishna, and Shiva, and their virtues reflect in us. Those who worship Aurangzeb and Babur will naturally reflect their qualities," he said.

On bulldozer action

Addressing the controversial use of bulldozers in evictions, Adityanath defended his government’s approach. "Even the court says that this bulldozer justice should stop. But people should be made to understand in the language they comprehend," he stated.

When asked about identifying Hindu religious sites in places like Sambhal, where reports suggest that over 54 sites have been recognised, Adityanath justified the government’s actions. "Whoever has encroached upon these sites, we will remove them one by one. It is not about mosques; it is about removing encroachments," he explained.

‘Double standards’ in religious festivities

The Chief Minister also addressed religious tensions, particularly regarding Holi and Muharram, and questioned why some communities object to colours during Holi while participating in religious processions.

"In UP, during Holi, colours accidentally landed on a mosque. But that shouldn’t be an issue. If colours fall during a festival, does it destroy faith?" he asked.

When the host pointed out this was a recent development, Adityanath responded: "That’s not true. During Muharram processions, do their flags not cast shadows over temples or Hindu homes? Does that make a Hindu home impure?"

He also dismissed concerns over Holi colours falling on religious sites. "We have issued clear instructions: if someone does not wish to be coloured, do not throw colours at them. But if a little colour does fall, and the administration cleans and repaints the site, what’s the problem?"

"Muslims wear colourful clothes too—often more vibrant than Hindus—so why the aversion to colours? This is nothing but hypocrisy," he added.