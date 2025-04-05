New Delhi: The central government on Saturday convened a meeting with leaders from the Meitei and Kuki communities in an effort to resolve the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur.

The discussions were part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to bring peace between the two groups, whose conflict began in May 2023, PTI reported. The primary objective of the meeting was to rebuild trust, strengthen cooperation, and chart out a strategy to restore stability and harmony in Manipur.

The dialogue also emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order and encouraging reconciliation between the communities, sources added. A six-member Meitei delegation, including representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), participated in the talks. The Kuki side was represented by around nine people. The central government was represented by interlocutor A K Mishra, a former special director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier informed the Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Home Affairs had previously held separate talks with various organisations from both sides.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting," Shah had said while responding to a short-duration discussion on Manipur. The House also passed a Statutory Resolution ratifying the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

While speaking in Parliament, Shah noted that although the state had not witnessed any deaths in the last four months, it was premature to say the situation had normalised. He pointed out that many displaced persons were still residing in relief camps. "The government is working to find a path to end the violence; the top priority is to establish peace," Shah asserted.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after then Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down on February 9. The state assembly, which remains in suspended animation, has a term until 2027.

The conflict, which began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts opposing the Manipur High Court’s directive regarding the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status, has claimed around 260 lives so far. During the initial outbreak of violence, several thousand firearms were looted from police stations across the state.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who assumed office on January 3, has since been engaging with various stakeholders to gather feedback on ways to restore normalcy. Bhalla, a former Union home secretary and close aide of Shah until August 2024, was reportedly chosen for his familiarity with the state’s issues and has been tasked with overseeing peace efforts.

Following the imposition of President’s rule, Bhalla initiated several measures to calm tensions, including appeals to those in possession of looted weapons to surrender them.

The Centre has also attempted to reopen key roads in the state, but these efforts have been hampered by resistance from the Kuki community.

Currently, members of either community avoid travelling through areas dominated by the other. Kukis generally transit through Mizoram to leave Manipur, while Meiteis steer clear of the hill regions inhabited by Kukis.