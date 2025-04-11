Coimbatore: A principal of a matriculation school was suspended after a Class 8 student on her first menstrual period was made to write the annual exam sitting outside her classroom.

After a video of the girl, said to belong to the Scheduled Caste community, writing her last exam on the steps of the school premises went viral on Wednesday, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Pollachi, Shrishti Singh, held enquiries, PTI reported.

Following the viral video, the school education department authorities sought an explanation from the school's management in Senguttaipalayam, near Pollachi in the district.

"A departmental inquiry has been conducted against the private school. The school principal has been suspended," School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the minister said: "Oppression against children in any form cannot be tolerated. Dear student, you are not alone! We stand with you."

The girl’s father told reporters that his daughter attained puberty last week and she wanted to go to school to write her final exams scheduled this week.

"We requested the school administration to provide a separate table and chair to help her write the exam. But, the school did not make the arrangement. She was made to sit on the steps outside her classroom and write," he said. He added that the girl experienced pain in her leg as she had to sit continuously on the steps for over two hours.