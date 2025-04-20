Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, PTI reported. His body, which bore visible injuries, raised suspicions of foul play.

Police said Prakash’s wife, Pallavi, informed them about the incident. Senior police officials arrived at the spot shortly after receiving the alert. They found the body lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey residence in the upscale HSR Layout locality.

Officers have launched an investigation and are questioning Pallavi and the couple’s daughter. Initial findings suggest that Prakash had earlier confided in close associates about receiving threats to his life. Investigators are examining the possibility of a family member’s involvement in the case.

Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Om Prakash, aged 68, was a 1981-batch IPS officer from Champaran, Bihar. He held a postgraduate degree in Geology and assumed charge as Director General of Police on March 1, 2015. Further investigation is underway.