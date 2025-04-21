Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Monday confirmed that they were interrogating the wife and daughter of former Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash (68), who was found murdered at his residence in HSR Layout on Sunday. Officers took the two women from the Observation Centre to the police station in a Hoysala patrol vehicle for questioning.

Police sources revealed that the retired officer’s wife, Pallavi, had sent a message to the wife of another IPS officer stating that she had “finished off a monster.” Investigators also found that she had made a video call shortly after allegedly committing the crime.

Initial investigation has identified Pallavi as the prime suspect in the murder. However, due to the brutal nature of the assault, officers believe it is unlikely that she acted alone. The daughter is also being questioned to verify her possible involvement.

Police found that Pallavi had earlier sent a WhatsApp message to a family group accusing Om Prakash of harassment. She alleged that he had been roaming around with a gun and posed a threat to both her and their daughter, and requested that someone file a police complaint against him.

According to preliminary findings, Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder at Om Prakash, poured oil on him, and then stabbed him more than 12 times in the neck, chest, abdomen, and head. Forensic reports suggest he resisted the attack for nearly 10 minutes before succumbing to his injuries.

During the initial round of questioning, Pallavi reportedly confessed to the crime, claiming she acted in self-defence, reported IANS. However, police have yet to issue an official statement.

“Pallavi watched Om Prakash die and made phone calls after his death,” a police source said. Pallavi told officers that she had locked her daughter in a room during the incident, but officials are in the process of verifying that claim.

Investigators also discovered that Pallavi was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition resembling schizophrenia and had frequently visited psychiatric care centres. Om Prakash had reportedly told close associates that he wished to live separately after their daughter’s marriage.

Officers plan to formally record the statements of both Pallavi and her daughter. When police first reached the residence after being informed of the murder, the mother and daughter allegedly created a scene and refused to open the door. It was only after senior officers intervened that they gained access, nearly 30 minutes later.

Police reported that the accused again caused a commotion at the police station on Monday morning, refusing to step out of the patrol vehicle and shouting at officers, insisting that they not be touched.

Sources indicated that the murder occurred between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Sunday. Om Prakash and Pallavi had reportedly endured a strained marriage for over a decade, and he had confided in friends that he faced harassment and mental torture at home.

The couple were residing on the first floor of a four-storey building owned by Om Prakash in the IPS Officers’ Quarters Residential Complex. Their daughter lived on the fourth floor, while their son Karthik, who stayed in the same building with his family, was away at the time of the incident.

Om Prakash owned land in Magadi, Bidadi, and Dandeli. He had reportedly transferred a property in Dandeli to his brothers, which angered Pallavi and led to frequent disputes. He had also warned her against making derogatory remarks about his siblings.

A heated argument over this issue on Sunday is believed to have escalated into the fatal assault. The HSR Layout police have taken over the investigation. A 1981-batch IPS officer, Om Prakash, served as Karnataka’s 38th DGP in 2015. Police recovered two knives and a bottle suspected of having been used in the murder from the crime scene.

(With IANS Inputs)