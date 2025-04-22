Bengaluru: Police arrested Pallavi Om Prakash, wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, in connection with his murder at their HSR Layout residence. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by their son, who suspected her involvement.

Pallavi, 64, reportedly suffers from a mental health condition. DCP (South East) Sarah Fathima confirmed the arrest. “The investigating officer has arrested 64-year-old Pallavi Om Prakash. She will be produced before the magistrate,” she said.

In a key development, the investigation has now been transferred from the HSR Layout police station to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), the DCP added.

The FIR also names the former top cop’s daughter, Kriti, as the second accused, though she has not been taken into custody. When questioned on her current status, DCP Fathima clarified she was not under arrest but did not confirm whether she had been released.

Police said the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the couple’s son, Karthikesh Om Prakash. The complaint alleged that his father had been receiving life threats from Pallavi for the past week and also accused his sister of forcibly bringing their father back home.

Karthikesh stated, “I suspect that my father, former DGP Om Prakash, was killed by my mother, Pallavi, and sister Kriti. They are both suffering from depression and would quarrel with my father every day.”

He added, “On April 20, around 5 pm, while I was at the Karnataka Golf Association in the Domlur area, my neighbour Sridharan called and informed me that my father’s body was lying on the floor. I rushed home and arrived by 5.45 pm By then, the police and members of the public had gathered. My father was lying in a pool of blood with head injuries. I saw knives and a bottle beside the body.”

Following this, the body was shifted to St. John’s Hospital. Police booked Pallavi and Kriti under Sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS. Both were initially detained and brought in for questioning from the Observation Centre in a patrol vehicle.

According to sources, Pallavi had reportedly sent a message to the wife of another IPS officer after the murder, saying she had "finished off a monster." She also allegedly made a video call after the incident.

Initial findings suggest that Pallavi may have killed Om Prakash, but investigators believe it is unlikely that such a gruesome act was carried out by just one person, which is why Kriti is also being questioned.

Sources revealed that the accused used chilli powder and oil before attacking Om Prakash, who was then stabbed over a dozen times on his neck, chest, abdomen, and head. It appeared that he struggled for almost 10 minutes before succumbing to the injuries.

During the preliminary interrogation, Pallavi admitted to committing the act, stating she did it “to save her own life.” However, a formal statement from the police is awaited. “Pallavi watched Om Prakash die and made phone calls after his death,” a source said.

Pallavi also claimed that Kriti was locked in a room during the incident. Police are verifying this claim.

Investigators have found that Pallavi was undergoing treatment for a mental illness similar to schizophrenia and had been visiting psychiatric centres regularly. Sources said Om Prakash had been expressing a desire to live separately after Kriti’s marriage.

A message retrieved from Pallavi’s phone accused her husband of being linked to terrorists and trying to eliminate her through one of them. She also alleged that he was slowly poisoning her and their daughter.

In the message sent to a WhatsApp group, she urged members to report him and claimed that he should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She exited the group after posting the message, sources added.

