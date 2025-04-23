Washington: Global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have denounced the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives. They conveyed their support to India and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.

President Trump, in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered full support to bring those behind the “heinous attack” to justice.

“He conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

“India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” the post read. In an earlier message on Truth Social, Trump said, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism.”

“We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” he added.

President Putin also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, expressing sorrow over the killings. Calling the incident a “brutal crime,” he emphasised that it was unjustifiable and that those responsible would be held accountable.

He stated, “sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries”. Putin assured that Russia would continue working closely with India to combat terrorism.

“Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,” he added.

The massacre occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, when heavily armed militants in fatigues opened fire on a group of tourists at the popular Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, reported PTI.

In response, Prime Minister Modi, who was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, returned to New Delhi on Tuesday night, cutting short his official trip.

Sharing his condolences on X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote, “Deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack that claimed many innocent lives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism,” he posted. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed her grief over the attack and affirmed her solidarity with the Indian government, the affected families, and the injured.

The violence unfolded during US Vice President J D Vance’s first official visit to India.

Posting on X, Vance wrote, “Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the assault in a post on X, writing, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas condemned the assault and expressed sympathy through a post:

“I condemn today’s heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives. Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families and the people of India. The EU stands firm against terrorism.”

Germany’s Foreign Office described the killings as a “brutal attack” and reiterated its support for India.

“Germany stands with India in these difficult hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” it said on X.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the terror strike and reaffirmed its rejection of any form of violence that threatens international peace.

The ministry stated it “expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law”.

It also extended heartfelt condolences to the Indian government and the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Sri Lanka also condemned the incident through a post by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

“Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to regional peace and security,” the post said.