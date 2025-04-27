New Delhi: A massive fire engulfed a jhuggi cluster at Sector 17 in Rohini here on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to five others, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

The fire and rescue teams worked relentlessly for more than three hours to bring the flames under control. Although the fire has been extinguished, cooling operations are still ongoing, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said that the charred bodies of two children — aged two-and-a-half years and three years — were recovered from the debris. The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call about the blaze at around 11.55 am.

"We received a call reporting a fire close to Sriniketan Apartment at Sector 17. We immediately dispatched 17 fire engines. Upon observing the intensity of the fire, we upgraded it to a medium category fire by 12.40 pm and called for more vehicles and manpower," the DFS official said, adding that 26 fire tenders were eventually deployed.

The fire rapidly spread across approximately five acres, devastating over 800 closely built shanties and sending thick columns of smoke into the air.

"It took more than three hours to douse the flames completely. The cooling operation is still underway. The bodies of two children were recovered and immediately sent to a nearby hospital," the DFS official added.

"The fire is now completely under control. Cooling operations are in progress," he reiterated. In addition to firefighters, multiple police teams were also deployed at the site to assist with the emergency response.

According to the DFS, the fire originated in one of the huts and swiftly spread throughout the cluster. Fire-fighting efforts faced major obstacles due to restricted access to the area.

"There is an apartment complex with boundary walls in front of the affected area, making access extremely difficult. Fire engines had to be lined up one behind the other, delaying the operation," the official explained. The police have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire, an officer said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the blaze might have started within the cluster itself. The absence of organised electrical wiring systems and the presence of numerous LPG cylinders likely contributed to the rapid spread, officials added. Search and cooling operations continue at the site.