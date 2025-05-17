New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods, such as readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh, in response to similar curbs placed by Dhaka on certain Indian products last month.

According to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these port restrictions will not apply to Bangladeshi goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan.

The notification imposes "port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India," the ministry said. The order said that readymade garment imports from Bangladesh will not be allowed from any land port except Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.

According to a PTI report, fruit-flavoured and carbonated drinks; processed food items (baked goods, snacks, chips and confectionary); cotton and cotton yarn waste; plastic and PVC finished goods, dyes, plasticisers and granules; and wooden furniture, the notification said the inbound shipments from the neighbouring country shall not be allowed through any LCSs (Land Customs Stations) and ICPs (Integrated Check Posts) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari, in West Bengal.

However, these port restrictions do not apply to the import of fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone from Bangladesh, the notification added.

To make these changes, a new paragraph has been introduced in the country's import policy regulating the imports of these goods from Bangladesh to India, effective immediately.

Bangladesh had recently imposed curbs on export of Indian yarn via land ports, allowing Indian yarns only through seaports. "It has been decided to reciprocate this measure by imposing port restrictions," an official told PTI.

Bangladesh exports over $700 million worth of readymade garments annually to India. "Bangladesh can not cherry-pick terms of bilateral engagement solely to benefit itself or take India's market access for granted. India is willing to engage in discussion but it is Bangladesh's responsibility to create an environment free of rancour," the official said.