At least eight people were killed and 50 people were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where they had gathered to attend a special felicitation for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

The authorities have confirmed that the bodies of two persons are at Bowring Hospital and that of four others at Vaidehi Hospital. Six people are being treated in the ICU of the Vaidehi Hospital, and three are admitted to the ICU. Sources confirmed the death of the other two persons. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established, reported IANS.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar paid a visit to Bowring Hospital following the incident. The stampede occurred as thousands of fans rushed through multiple gates in an attempt to enter the stadium. Police officers present at the spot helped the injured into ambulances and moved them to the nearby Bowring Hospital.

According to police, “the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads.” In a separate episode, a fan who tried to scale a gate to gain entry into the stadium lost his balance and fractured his leg.

Despite heavy police deployment, managing the overwhelming crowd remains a challenge. Several individuals have climbed trees and are seated on branches just to get a view of the ongoing celebration. Further information on the incident is awaited.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to the nearby hospital. Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the tournament's final match on Tuesday.