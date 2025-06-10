Raja Raghuvanshi, a 26-year-old transport businessman from Indore, was found dead in a deep gorge near the Weisawdong waterfalls in Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, on June 2. He had travelled to the state with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi (24), for their honeymoon. The couple, who married on May 11, arrived in Meghalaya on May 20. They were reported missing on May 23. Ten days later, Raja’s decomposed body was recovered with sharp head injuries, triggering a murder probe that has led to the arrest of five people, including Sonam.

Who are the accused?

Sonam Raghuvanshi: The prime accused and wife of the victim. She is alleged to have orchestrated the murder.

Raj Singh Kushwaha (21): Allegedly in a romantic relationship with Sonam, said to be the main conspirator, was taken into custody from Indore

Akash Rajput (19) and Vishal Chauhan (22): Accused of helping execute the killing; arrested from Lalitpur and Indore.

Anand Kurmi (23): Detained later from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

All five have been remanded to the custody of Meghalaya Police on transit remand.

The arranged marriage

Sonam and Raja’s marriage was arranged through a society’s introduction booklet. The couple married on May 11. After the wedding, Sonam lived with Raja’s family for a brief period, showing no signs of distress or conflict. They left for their honeymoon on May 20.

Sonam booked the tickets for the trip. Though Raja hesitated, he ultimately agreed to go. Their journey first took them to the “Maa Kamakhya temple” in Guwahati before they continued to Shillong on May 23. Initially, they remained in contact with their family, but soon, communication was lost. Their mobile phones remained switched off from May 24.

Alarmed by the sudden silence, Raja’s brother Vipin and Sonam’s brother Govind decided to travel to Shillong to search for them. On May 25, they drove from Indore to Bhopal, then took a flight to Delhi, followed by another to Guwahati. From there, they travelled by car to Shillong and then took a taxi to Sora, determined to find answers. During their search, they met Anil, a local moped rental operator. He led them to the location where Raja’s rented two-wheeler had been found abandoned. With growing unease, they proceeded to the Sohra police station on the exact vehicle, hoping to uncover the truth behind the couple’s disappearance.

Murder for lost love?

Investigators believe Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, a former employee at her family’s sunmica business. Kushwaha, who had failed Class 12, worked as an accountant in the establishment. The two allegedly conspired to eliminate Raja so they could be together.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam hired Kushwaha and three others to kill her husband during their honeymoon. A local tourist guide, Albert Pde, spotted the couple with three unfamiliar men near Nongriat on May 23 — the day they were last seen.

Raja’s body was later recovered with two sharp head injuries — one at the back and one in front — suggesting he was attacked with a machete. A bloodstained weapon and other evidence were found at the scene.

Officials at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) confirmed the autopsy report showed two sharp cuts on the head. East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI that these injuries matched the findings of the inquest.

The crucial witness

The investigation took a new but decisive turn when Albert, the local guide from Shillong, provided a crucial clue. He told police that he had seen Raja and Sonam accompanied by three other men on the day they went missing. According to his statement, the couple was spotted on May 23 at around 10 am, trekking between Nongriat and Mawlakhiat.

Albert recalled offering his services to the Indore couple a day earlier, suggesting he could guide them to Nongriat. They declined and instead hired another guide, Vansai Ko.

The next morning, he saw them again, but this time, they were not alone. He described how the three men walked ahead while Sonam lagged behind. They were conversing in Hindi, a language Albert did not understand, as he only speaks Khasi and English.

He noted that the group had spent the previous night at Shipra Home Stay and returned the next day without a guide. Albert’s testimony has become a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation, shedding light on Raja and Sonam's last known movements before the tragedy took place.

How was Sonam traced?

Sonam was located after she tried to call her parents from a dhaba on the Varanasi–Ghazipur highway. A staff member alerted police, leading to her detention at a nearby one-stop women’s centre. Though initially held at the eatery, police said she formally surrendered at Nandganj station in Ghazipur.

Chronology

