Imphal: Tensions flared again in Manipur as a Kuki woman was killed and a farmer from the Meitei community was injured in separate incidents.

In Bishnupur district’s Phubala village, farmer Ningthoujam Biren was injured on Wednesday after being struck by a bullet, allegedly fired by suspected Kuki militants from the nearby hills of Churachandpur. Security forces rushed to the scene and reportedly fired in retaliation towards the hills, according to IANS.

Later, Hoikholhing Haokip, wife of the Langchingmanbi village chief and a member of the Kuki community, was shot dead in Churachandpur district. Authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the shooter. Her body is being transported to the district headquarters by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incidents, additional security personnel were deployed in both districts to prevent further unrest. According to police, Biren and two others were working in a paddy field near the district border when they heard multiple gunshots from the hills. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) condemned Haokip’s killing, describing it as “brutal and cold-blooded.” In a statement, the group said, “This horrific incident is yet another grim reminder of the ongoing ethnic cleansing and targeted violence against the Kuki people.” The organisation also accused armed groups of repeatedly breaching the buffer zone set up to prevent direct conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities.