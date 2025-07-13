A freight train carrying diesel caught fire near the Tiruvallur railway station in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, leading to a significant fuel spill and widespread disruption of rail services between Arakkonam and Chennai.

The train was on its way to Bengaluru from the Indian Oil Corporation terminal in Chennai when the fire broke out. Flames engulfed five of the train's 52 wagons, while emergency teams rushed to isolate the unaffected compartments to prevent further damage.

Authorities are yet to ascertain what triggered the fire. An official investigation has been initiated, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. The incident prompted the Tiruvallur district administration to mobilise fire services, police, and revenue officials. Several firefighting units were deployed to manage the blaze and control the thick smoke billowing from the site, reported IANS.

Tiruvallur District Police Superintendent Srinivasa Perumal, who visited the scene, said, "The accident site has been cordoned off for safety reasons, and the fire department has been informed to tackle the fire... Railway authorities are working to separate the remaining compartments to prevent further damage. The public has been advised to avoid the accident site to ensure their safety."

He added, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the goods train was carrying diesel and may have derailed, causing the accident. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. The authorities are working to contain the situation and prevent any further damage or loss."

To ensure public safety, nearby residents are being evacuated, and patients in critical condition at local hospitals are being shifted to alternative medical facilities. Meanwhile, authorities are arranging alternative travel options for passengers affected by the service disruption. Rescue operations have been in progress since the early hours, overseen directly by the district police chief.