The Election Commission has officially allotted the 'whistle' symbol to actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), triggering celebrations across the party ranks.

Senior leader and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the symbol, which was Vijay's top preference from a list of 10 submitted to the Commission, has already been taken across Tamil Nadu by enthusiastic party workers.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kumar said the whistle represents the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu and marks a crucial first step towards Vijay's political journey reaching the Assembly. "There is a strong public expectation that our leader will become the Chief Minister," he said.

He noted that the 2026 Assembly elections will be TVK’s first electoral contest since its formation two years ago and expressed confidence that the party would secure a decisive mandate, paving the way for Vijay to assume the Chief Minister's post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, one of actor Vijay's top hit songs is "whistle podu," (play the whistle) from his 2024 film GOAT, which had some references to his then planned political foray. He had acted in a film titled 'Bigil,' which also means whistle.

Meanwhile, senior Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty, whose reported meeting with Vijay earlier had set off buzz of in the political circles, said the 2026 "election whistle" is blown in the state. "The TN 2026 election 'whistle' is blown ! All parties are now Ready Set Go," he said.