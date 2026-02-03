The wingtips of Air India and IndiGo aircraft brushed against each other at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to ground both planes for inspection, officials said. All passengers were reported safe.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm while the Air India aircraft was positioned on a taxiway awaiting departure, and the IndiGo plane was taxiing after landing at the airport, which operates parallel runways. Both aircraft involved were Airbus A320s.

A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reached the site and will investigate the incident, a spokesperson for the civil aviation ministry said. The number of passengers on board the two flights could not be immediately confirmed.

An Air India spokesperson said flight AI2732, scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Coimbatore, was delayed after the aircraft came into contact with another airline’s plane while stationary on the taxiway before take-off.

“The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft's wingtip. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said the wingtip of its aircraft operating flight 6E791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai made contact with another aircraft while taxiing after landing. “All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated,” the spokesperson said.

Providing further details, the civil aviation ministry spokesperson said the Air India aircraft was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure, while the arriving IndiGo flight was taxiing to join B1, when the right wingtips of both aircraft touched. Both planes were taxiing at the time of the incident and were subsequently returned to their respective bays for inspection, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)