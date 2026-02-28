The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory to Indian nationals in the country, following Israel's pre-emptive attack on Iran on Saturday, escalating tensions between the two nations.

In the advisory, the embassy has requested all Indian nationals in the country to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. It urged the strict adherence to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

The advisory also warned against non-essential travel within Israel until further notice. It also encouraged citizens to regularly monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts.

It urged Indian nationals to remain in close proximity to designated shelters and to familiarise themselves with the protected spaces nearest to their residence or workplace.

The embassy added that it is closely engaged with the relevant authorities and said that it will continue to issue updates as necessary.

In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through its 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

An Israeli defence official said the operation had been planned for months in coordination with Washington, and that the launch date was decided weeks ago.

The Israeli military announced the closure of schools and workplaces, with exceptions for essential sectors, and a ban on public airspace. Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights, and the airport authority asked the public not to go to any of the country's airports.