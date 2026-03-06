Union Public Service Commission on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri securing the top rank.

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured the second and third positions, respectively. According to the Commission, 958 candidates have cleared the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services.

The UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination every year in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to recruit officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

In its statement, the Commission said the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. The Centre had earlier notified 1,087 vacancies to be filled through this year’s Civil Services Examination.

The UPSC also said it operates a "facilitation counter" near the examination hall at its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examinations or recruitments on working days between 10 am and 5 pm, either in person or over the telephone numbers 23385271, 23381125 and 23098543. "Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," the statement said.