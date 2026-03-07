Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, the sect head’s lawyer Jitender Khurana said.

The acquittal comes more than seven years after Singh was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The court has acquitted him in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati,” Khurana said.

Singh and three others were convicted in 2019 for the killing of the journalist in Haryana’s Sirsa. Chhatrapati was shot outside his residence in October 2002 after his newspaper Poora Sach published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women followers at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence handed down in 2017 for raping two of his disciples, reported PTI. After getting convicted in the case, he has been lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana.