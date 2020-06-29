{{head.currentUpdate}}

2 more Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala, toll rises to 287 in Gulf

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA
Thiruvanthapuram: Two more Keralites died of COVID-19 outside Kerala on Sunday.

Alappuzha native PJ Jackson, 53 passed away in Saudi Arabia. Jackson is survived by wife Sherly and two children.

With this 287 Keralites have succumbed to the coronavirus in the Gulf region alone (UAE-113, Saudi-104, Kuwait-44, Qatar-11, Oman-11, Bahrain-4).

Thrissur native Parukutty, 81, died of COVID-19 in Delhi. Parukutty is the wife of late Krishnakutty from Thrippakkal Karuvannoor Bunglow. They are survived by four children.

