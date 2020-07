Thiruvananthapuram: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala crossed the 20,000-mark on Tuesday with the state recording yet another highest single day spike of 1,167 cases, taking the toll to 20,894.

So far, 10,724 people recovered from the disease, while 10,091 people are still under treatment in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

(To be updated)