COVID-19: One new hotspot in Kerala, 110 in total

Amid growing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government on Tuesday declared one new hotspot - Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The wards 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of Kattakada panchayat have been designated as containment zones.

Sixteen hostpots were also removed from the list of hotspots.

Palakkad: Seven of them are in Palakkad district. They are Kannadi panchayat, Chittur-Thathamangalam, Karakurissi, Koduvayur, Pattambi, Puthuppariyaram and Sreekrishnapuram.

Kottayam: Six of them are in Kottayam district. They are Vellavoor, Payyappady, Changanassery, Aymanam, Kangazha, Thrikkodithanam.

The remaining regions are Kollamkode in Ernakulam, Madappally in Kozhikode and Sultan Bathery in Wayanad.

There are currently 110 hotspots in the state.

Seventy-nine persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases rose to 1,366.

Sixty patients were cured of the disease, State Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Here is the complete list of hotspots in Kerala: