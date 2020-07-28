9-year-old Fayis, creator of viral motivational video, gets royalty for Milma ad

On Tuesday, Kerala's largest milk producing and marketing company, Milma, paid nine-year-old Muhammed Fayis Rs 10,000 for borrowing the punchline from his 'instructional' video - Chelolthu Ready Aaakum, Chelolthu Avilla (some may get it right, some may not) – in its latest advertisement.

The company officials also presented him with an android television worth Rs 14,000 and an assortment of its milk products.

Fayis, a resident of Kondotty in Malappuram district, shot into fame with an 'instructional video' on creating paper flowers. He could not make a perfect one, but what went viral was his extempore justification for the failure - “Some may get it right, some may not. I haven't got mine right. But I don't have any regrets” - in typical Malappuram slang.

The video went viral on social media and many hailed Fayis for his 'ultimate motivational speech'.

Milma used the punchline on its advertisement released on Monday.

'Some may get it right, some may not. But all will get their tea right if they use Milma milk', read the advertisement.

Undoubtedly, the advertisement too went viral.

Milma won appreciation for the creative advertisement. But it drew criticism too for using the punchline without paying royalty for its creator, Fayis.

A social media campaign began soon, forcing the company to make amends quickly.

Officials of the company visited Fayis on Tuesday to present the cheque, television and milk products.

After receiving the gifts, Fayis said a part of it will be donated to Kerala Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund and the other part will be used to help a poor family.

He said he would continue making videos. “I am happy that people liked my video,” he said.

How he made the video

Fayis shot the video in in one of the rooms in his home without the knowledge of his mother and sisters.

"I used my sister's phone without her knowledge. They were having lunch at that time. I kept the phone on top of the books to shoot the selfie video," he said.

The video began with an introduction of his craft project. "Today we are going to make a paper flower."

He then folded the paper, drew a shape on it and cut it with scissors. Each action was accompanied by an extempore commentary.

He looked confident until he opened the paper. But the final product did not resemble a flower. But he did not lose his cool and he continued his extempore commentary. "I didn't get it right, but I don't have any issues," he said.

The video was 'unearthed' by his sisters Class 12 student Faliha and Class 8 student Nafiha. They showed it to their mother Maimoona and shared it with their father Abdul Muneer who lives in Saudi Arabia.

The rest, as they say, is history. The video went viral and Fayis, eventually, got everything right.