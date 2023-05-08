Tanur's ill-fated 'Atlantic' was warned before | Viral video

A video shot recently by a local man warning the crew of the ill-fated 'Atlantic' boat at Thooval Theeram in Tanur has gone viral.

In the 30-second video, a man walks up to the boat as passengers were alighting at a jetty. He's heard delivering a runninng commentary while filming.

"This boat plies along the coast. It has permission to take 10 or 20 people. But this one carries 45 people. It has no relevant paperwork or license," the man says.

The exiting passengers can be seen staring at the man as he declares there were at least 30-40 people onboard at that time.

"It lacks facilities and there is no one to stop them. Rich people can do as they please," the man adds at which point he was interrupted by the helmsman.

Local residents said boat operators were warned several times but they kept flouting safety norms and carried more passengers than permitted.

"On Sunday when the boat went on the ride, people on a bridge shouted that it was slanting onto a side. But they did not listen and went on," said a local. Soon, it overturned and 22 persons died in the accident.