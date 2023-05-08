Malappuram: Authorities have intensified the search operations for missing persons after a tourist boat overturned at Tanur's Ottupuram Thoovaltheeram in Malappuram Sunday evening.

A total of 22 people including seven children were killed in the tragedy. A team from the Indian Navy reached the spot and joined search operations alongside the NDRF and Fire Force.

Family members Shamna and Hasna who were killed in the accident. Photo: Special arrangment

A family complained that a child who travelled in the boat is still missing.

Though the search is on, the authorities have no idea about the number of missing people as no records are available on the total number of people who were on board the boat.

However, minister Antony Raju stated that the boat reportedly carried around 37 people.



Family trip turns tragic

In a shocking report, it was revealed that 11 members of a family were killed in the accident. The 11 people belonging to Kunnummal Saithalavi's family reached their ancestral home to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr last week. The family headed to Thoovaltheeram as the children wanted to visit the spot. Though Saithalavi took all to the spot, he instructed them to strictly avoid boat ride.

Kunnummal Jabir's wife Jalsiya, son Jareer, Kunnummal Siraj's wife, and children Shamna, Hasna and Safna were killed in the accident. Siraj's 10-month-old child also drowned.

Operators ignored warning from residents

Local residents alleged that the boat was overcrowded and found moving dangerously while the service commenced on Sunday.

“ The boat was seen bending to a side while moving. It was a dangerous situation. Though we alerted the boat driver to stop the service, he ignored the warning,” said a resident.

Nine people were injured in the mishap and currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.