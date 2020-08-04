Friends, colleagues pay last respects to Merin Joy in US

Monippally: Friends and colleagues paid their last respects to Keralite nurse Merin Joy, who was murdered by her husband last week, at the Joseph A Scarano Funeral Home in Florida on Monday.

Fr Bins Chethalil led the prayers during the meet that was held from 2pm to 6pm (American time). The meet was broadcast live via the Knanaya Voice TV.

Merin's parents, her two-year-old daughter Nora and sister Meera also watched the proceedings from their home at Monippally in Kottayam.

Merin, a 27-year-old nurse at the Broward Health Coral Springs, was murdered on July 28. Her husband Philip Mathew (Nevin) had stabbed her multiple times and ran a car over her at the parking lot of the hospital. Philip, 34, a native of Changanassery, is currently under police custody in the US.

Meirn's mortal remains would be taken to the Sacred Heart Knanaya Catholic Church at Tampa on Wednesday. The funeral proceedings would start by 11am. And the body would be laid to rest at the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery by 2pm. The funeral would be live streamed.

A special prayer would be held at the Thiruhrudaya Church at Monippally at 5pm on Wednesday.