Kerala Secretariat fire originated from faulty fan in GAD dept: Report

Thiruvanathapuram: A preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire that broke out in the General Administration Department at the Kerala Secretariat on Tuesday, has revealed that the fire originated from a fan in a closed room here.

The plastic coating of the fan caught fire due to overheating and eventually caught on to the curtain, shelves and papers in the closed room, a report filed by the PWC Chief Engineer stated.

The report has been submitted to Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

The room in concern was kept shut on August 24 and 25 for disinfection as per COVID-19 protocol.

"The fire originated from the faulty fan," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Protocol Division has informed that major files have not been destroyed in the fire.

The fire originated in the room storing details of visitors in government guest houses.

All the files related to the UAE Consulate were stored in paper form till 2018.

“The files requested by NIA and Customs have already been produced,” the Protocol department added.

The cantonment police have registered a case after the GAD filed a complaint on the matter.

The head of the official investigation committee appointed by the Chief Secretary, Dr A Kowsigan IAS and police special investigation chief Manoj Abraham visited the site of fire on Wednesday as part of the investigation.