Mystery over official in quarantine who reached Kerala Secretariat within 5 minutes of fire

Thiruvananthapuram: There is mystery surrounding a state government official who reached the secretariat within five minutes of the fire at the protocol office of the Secretariat on Tuesday, despite being in quarantine at his home.

The person was the personal assistant of state CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan when he was the home minister. He has been included in the committee of officials investigating the blaze.

The police team investigating the fire is now gathering details about the official, including the location of his mobile phone, after being tipped off by the special branch about his visit.

The Special Branch confirmed the presence of the official, working in the same office where the fire occurred, by examining video footage.

A fan that ran continuously for hours had caused the fire, according to the initial findings of the fire department and the public world department.

The Opposition has alleged that the fire was a deliberate act to destroy evidence relating to the Trivandrum Airport gold smuggling case.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has, however, said no important file was lost in the fire.