UDF, LDF to tread cautiously on Kerala Congress (M) issue

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF) is unlikely to take a hasty decision on welcoming back the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M), which got the Central Election Commission's official status, into the front.

In fact, the UDF leaders have decided to take a collective decision on the matter after holding due consultations with all the constituents of the front.

The Congress and the other parties in the UDF have divergent views on how to approach the two factions of Kerala Congress (M) after the Central Election Commission approved Jose’s stand as the official faction and rejected the faction headed by P J Joseph.

Earlier, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P K Kunhalikutty had acted as a mediator between Jose and the UDF.

Even though he is willing to play the role again, IUML has decided to wait till the UDF arrives at a consensus on inviting Jose back to the front.

Moreover, after being recognized by the Election Commission, Jose’s bargaining power has increased.

It is a tricky situation for the UDF to bring his faction back to the fold again as, officially, the Kerala Congress (M), which is now recognised as the Jose K Mani faction, is a constituent of the front.

Jose can now rightly claim to enjoy the legacy.

Meanwhile, the Central poll panel’s decision has boosted the confidence of Jose, who now senses a huge political opportunity.

While the UDF wishes to have the Jose group back in the fold, the LDF is interested in including the party in the front.

Interestingly, even the BJP would like to strike an alliance with Jose.

The Jose faction has now gained control over the party symbol and whip also, making the position of the Joseph faction MLAs and local body members precarious.

The UDF may have to consider this factor also while taking a decision on Jose. This is reflected in the latest statements by the front leaders, who said that the Kerala Congress (M) has not yet been expelled from the front and negotiations with Jose would continue.

However, several UDF leaders oppose pleading with Jose to return. Joseph, too, has been cautious in his reactions, apparently to keep his party workers and supporters optimistic.

The LDF believes that the UDF is facing a dilemma.

Keeping both Jose and Joseph factions within UDF would be a tough task, according to the LDF think tank.

Even efforts in this direction could lead to a crisis in the UDF, which is likely to be beneficial to the LDF.

In case Kerala Congress (M) leaves the UDF, the party will be welcomed to the LDF. Still, the CPI (M) will not rush to strike an immediate alliance, considering the opposition of the CPI to the Kerala Congress (M).

Instead, during the upcoming local body elections, the CPI (M) would be seeking outside support of Jose’s party and a place for it in the LDF based on the poll outcome.