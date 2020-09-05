Do not levy higher fees for now, SC to Pariyaram Govt Medical College

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Kannur Government Medical College in Pariyaram to not levy higher fees from the students until all the petitions in this regard are settled.

A bench headed by Chief Justice A S Bobde passed the order, while considering a petition submitted by the students of 2018 batch.

The court also asked to issue notices to the state government, the Kannur Government Medical College and the fee fixation committee.

The college had issued a notice to the students, asking them to pay the tuition fee and special fee for 2020-21 before September 30, and warned that those who fail to do so will face action.

The government had taken over the Pariyaram Medical College. The petitioners also pointed out the assurance given by the Chief Minister to the Assembly in this regard, and the subsequent ordinance. Still, the notice on higher fees was issued by the Academy of Medical Sciences.

The notice was to levy fees as per the self-financing structure and that was unlawful, V K Biju contended on behalf of the petitioner. Biju appeared for a student, who gave up on a seat in the Tamil Nadu Government Medical College secured via the All India Entrance and joined the Kannur Medical College.