NIA team completes Thiruvananthapuram visit, questions 60 people in 3 days

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), investigating the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channels in Thiruvananthapuram, interrogated more than 60 people in Kerala’s capital over the past three days.

The team, which had also inspected the state Secretariat, reportedly frequented by the accused in the case, left Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

The team had earlier examined the recorded CCTV footage of some blocks in the Secretariat. Based on this, the NIA will write to the Chief Secretary requesting CCTV footage of more locations.

The agency summoned people and questioned them to collect evidence to connect some crucial information obtained from the statements given by the accused. The NIA team also interrogated all the Indian employees of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram at secret locations. The agency questioned them to find out what Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith, the two main accused in the gold smuggling case, did while they worked at the Consulate.

The team also collected details about the travels and parties organised by Swapna and Sarith with the top officials of the Consulate, the dignitaries who visited the Consulate and other information from the employees, sources said.

An investigation team from the UAE is expected to come to the consulate this week for inspection.

The NIA also summoned the employees of hotels where K T Ramees, considered to be the mastermind of the smuggling racket, stayed. The NIA had already collected the CCTV footage from these hotels of those days when Ramees stayed.