Devaswom Board considering COVID antigen testing at Nilakkal for Sabarimala pilgrims

Thiruvananthapuram: The Devaswom Board is considering making COVID test compulsory for pilgrims before they start their climb to Sabarimala in the Mandala season that starts on November 15.

The Board is examining the practicality of conducting antigen testing under the supervision of the Department of Health at Nilakkal and allowing only those who test negative to proceed with the pilgrimage for darshan. The opinion of the health department will be sought for the proposal. Discussions will be held at the chief minister’s level, too.

The plan is to have only 50 people in the ‘Sannidhanam’ at a time. The final decision will be taken in consultation with the police. It has already been decided that the pilgrimage this time would be allowed only through the virtual queue system.

The Board earlier considered allowing only those pilgrims who come with a COVID negative certificate obtained a few days before the pilgrimage. But those pilgrims who start their journey after testing negative could take three to four days to reach Sabarimala. There is no way to ascertain if they have get infected during those days of travel. Also, there is no way to confirm the authenticity of the COVID negative certificate that would be produced.

How many people should be subject to the antigen testing each day would be decided based on the assessment of the Department of Health, the Board said.

Most usual procedures at Sabarimala will have to be changed to ensure social distancing is maintained during the pilgrimage. The queuing of devotees on flyovers will be prevented. There will also be conditions for climbing the 18 steps. There will be no policemen to help devotees climb the steps.

Devotees will have to maintain social distance while climbing the steps.

During the Mandala season in the past, over one lakh devotees have visited Sabarimala. It is estimated that about 5,000 people climb the 18 steps in an hour in a normal season. However, this year, this number will be controlled through the virtual queue system.