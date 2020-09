Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 4531 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of Thursday's cases, 3,730 contracted the disease through contact. Among them, the source of infection of 351 is yet to be traced.

Among the newly infected, there are 71 health workers too.