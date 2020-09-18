150 Keralites await parcels sent from Dubai three months ago

Kozhikode: About 150 Keralites who had returned to Kerala after losing jobs in Dubai are awaiting their household items and other things to arrive three months after they had sent them through a courier company at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parcels containing household items among other things were sent in the last week of June. It usually takes 20 to 30 days for such parcels sent from Dubai through courier companies to be delivered. But the 150 people have not received their belongings even after three months.

The parcels were sent through 123 Cargo & Courier, a company owned by Keralites. The company usually sends such parcels by sea to Hyderabad or Chennai, from where they are transported to Kerala by road.

The container carrying the parcels has been seized at the Hyderabad port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for inspection, the company officials said.

The senders of the parcels suspect that the company may have tried to smuggle something else with the goods. Consignments booked through the same company after they sent the parcels have reached Kerala, they pointed out.