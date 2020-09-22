CPM rejects Binoy Viswam's stand in Rajya Sabha on Farm Bills

New Delhi: The CPI has rejected the stand taken by its member A P Binoy Viswam in the Rajya Sabha on the farmers' Bills. CPI general secretary D Raja said the party was completely opposed to the Bills.

Binoy had told the House that he would vote in favour of the Bills if the minister verbally made an official amendment to include provisions to ensure that the interests of farmers are protected with regard to the minimum support price.

There are indications that the CPI Kerala unit has also questioned his position.

Raja said that as soon as the Ordinances were introduced he had made it clear that the party was completely opposed to the anti-farmers’ Bills and had issued a statement along with other Left parties against them.

He said the party's stand was that the Bills should be put to a vote in the House.

No-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman rejected



Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected a notice for no-confidence motion filed by the Opposition against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh for allegedly failing to follow parliamentary procedures while considering the farmers' Bills.



The notice was issued by 46 members, led by Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

A 14-day notice is required for introducing a no-confidence motion. The monsoon session of Parliament will end on October 1. By then, the 14-day period required for the notice cannot be completed, Naidu said while rejecting the bill.

MSP raised for Rabi crops



Even as farmers’ protests against the farm Bills, Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha that the minimum support price for rabi crops has been increased.



The price of wheat has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal. The minister said the increase was Rs 75 per quintal for barley, Rs 225 per quintal for grams, Rs 300 per quintal for lentils and Rs 225 per quintal for mustard.

He reiterated that the Opposition's campaign that the minimum support price will end after farmers' Bills are passed is wrong.

Protests tarnished Parliament's image: Vice-President



Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the incidents that took place in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday when the farmers' Bills were being considered have tarnished the image of Parliament.



If the Opposition wanted a select committee to decide on the bills, then it should have been ready for a vote. However, no one heeded to the deputy chairman Harivansh’s suggestion that the protesters should go to their seats. Instead, they rushed to the well of the House, damaged the mic of the deputy chairman, threw and tore the rule book and climbed and stamped on the table, Naidu said.

CPI(M)’s KK Ragesh, one of the eight Rajya Sabha members suspended for unruly behaviour during the consideration of the farm Bills, said the suspension was done illegally. A vote (division) is required on the resolution on suspension. The rule is that a vote is required. But the chairman announced that the resolution has been passed with a voice vote, he said.