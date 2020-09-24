Kerala ordered Vigilance probe into Life Mission fearing CBI inquiry?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, which has been saying that there is no need for a Vigilance inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, changed its stance fearing that otherwise central agencies could get involved in the investigation into the case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s initial stand was that there was no need for an inquiry based on just newspaper reports and that an investigation could be ordered after the facts came out. But the government's change of heart came following indications that more central agencies could join the investigations into the project. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have already launched a preliminary investigation into the scheme.

Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the Trivandrum Airport diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, had revealed during questioning that she had received a commission in the project. The ED has collected many of the project documents, too.

Meanwhile, the CBI received a complaint that foreign currency was being spent on the project in Kerala without the central government’s approval. Top police officials got indications that there could be more trouble for the state if the CBI starts investigating the case. Following this, DGP Lokanath Behera, in a note to the chief minister, said it would be advisable to order a preliminary inquiry into the project.

Now, with its decision, the government also hopes to stall any plea in court seeking a CBI probe by pointing out that it has already ordered a vigilance investigation into the project.

Of Rs 20 crore aid, Rs 4.25 crore paid as commission

The Vigilance inquiry comes amid controversy following the revelation that the company constructing the flats had paid a commission of Rs 4.25 crore to Swapna Suresh and others for helping it win the contract in the Rs 20 crore project funded by the Red Crescent of the UAE.

The sub-contract in the project did not follow the guidelines of the memorandum of understanding that was signed by the Life Mission CEO and representatives of Red Crescent in the presence of the chief minister.

It was also revealed that the sub-contract was signed between the UAE Consulate and Unitac, and, as such, neither the government nor Red Crescent, the two parties in the MoU, was a party in the construction agreement.

The government had signed the memorandum of understanding with Red Crescent on July 11 to build 140 flats on 2.17 acres of land.

It said it got into an MoU with the UAE-based organisation because of the legal hurdles in receiving direct funding from the UAE government.

There was another controversy related to the project when the state refused to provide a copy of the MoU to the Leader of the Opposition despite repeated requests.

One-and-a-half months of 'information collection'

The government got ready to announce at least a preliminary inquiry by the Vigilance only one-and-a-half months after the controversy erupted.

The allegation that Swapna Suresh was involved in the Wadakkanchery project and that she had received a commission for the involvement emerged on August 7. The Vigilance inquiry was ordered only on the 48th day since the allegation was made.

Meanwhile, when the chief minister was asked about the allegations in 10-odd press conferences since August 7, his answer was that the process of ‘collecting the information’ was on.

The government, which initially reacted as if it had nothing to do with the deal between the Red Crescent and Unitac, was finally forced to announce an investigation on its own.