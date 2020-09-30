Will seize Periya case diary: CBI warns Crime Branch

Thiruvananthapuram: In an extraordinary move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Crime Branch in Kerala that the agency would seize the case diary related to the Periya twin murders if the latter does not hand it over without delay. The Crime Branch had not given any files on the case to CBI even after sending six requests. The CBI has also issued a notice to the Crime Branch based on CrPC 91.

The Crime Branch, in its reply to CBI’s letters, had said that sanction to hand over the files was awaited from higher officials.

It was several weeks ago that the High Court division bench had sanctioned a CBI probe into the case. Following which, CBI sent six requests seeking the files to the Crime Branch chief and SP. However, violating norms, the Crime Branch did not hand over the documents.

Months ago, the CBI had filed a first information report (FIR) and started the investigation after a single bench of the High Court had ordered a probe by the agency. After the Crime Branch dillydallied on handing over the case diary and other files, CBI approached the division bench.

According to the Crime Branch officials, the CBI could carry out the probe even without the files.