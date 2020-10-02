Twenty more die of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll climbs to 791

Onmanorama Staff

Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty more people died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday. With this, the official death toll has risen to 791 in the state.

The deceased have been identified as Thiruvananthapuram natives Thankappan, 82, from Peroorkada; Sasidharan, 63, from Poovar; Abdul Aziz, 52, from Chappath; Shahul Hameed, 66, from Pothenkode; Kollam natives Shatrughnan Achari, 86, Ramesan, 63, from Karunagappally; Fasludheen, 76, from Oyoor; Nelson, 56, from Thankasseri; Surendran, 66, from Karunagapally; MM Shefi, 68, from Mayyanadu; Alappuzha natives Resina, 43; Neelakandan, 92, from Nooranadu; Abdul Hameed, 73, from Kanal ward; Kottayam natives PN Sasi, 68, from Velliyepalli; Sugathamma, 78; Sarojiniamma, 81 from Mariyanthuruthu; Suseela, 54, from Kumarakom; Ernakulam natives Nirmala, 74, from Mattancherry; PV Viju, 42, from Karigakurathu, and Kozhikode native Devi, 72, from Kuttiyadi.

The other COVID related deaths will be confirmed by the National institute of Virology, Alappuzha in the upcoming days.

MORE IN KERALA

© COPYRIGHT 2020 MANORAMA ONLINE.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.