Accused in Thrissur dentist murder arrested by police

Kuttanellur, Thrissur: The accused in the Thrissur dentist murder case was nabbed by the police on Tuesday.

Sona, 30, a dentist based here, was stabbed and killed by her live-in partner Mahesh in front of relatives and friends. The Pavaratty native went absconding after the incident.

The dentist was rushed to the hospital here after she suffered serious injuries on her stomach and thighs in the attack, police said.

Though she was subjected to an emergency surgery immediately after the incident on Tuesday, the bleeding failed to stop.

Sona and Mahesh had been living together for two years after she separated from her husband.

The relationship ran into trouble due to the dispute between the couple over financial matters. On September25, Sona lodged a complaint with the police over the issue.

Enraged by this, Mahesh allegedly attacked Sona at her clinic, police said.