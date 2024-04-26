I oppose democratic system, loopholes allow thieves to escape: Sreenivasan

Tripunithura: Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has voiced his concern about the loopholes in the democracy that enables 'thieves to evade justice'. The actor opined that in a democracy, the verdict often runs contrary to the interests of the public.

"If Socrates were alive today, he would have gone after the creator of democracy, murdered him, and then chose to end his life drinking poison," he said after casting his vote on Friday.



"Today, the people's verdict is against us. Regardless of who triumphs, aren't they (politicians) against us? Fundamentally, I oppose the democratic system. In a democracy, every thief finds a way to evade accountability. The earliest rendition of democracy originated in Greece. Socrates, whom some regard as wiser than us, suggested that people vote for the talented. But are the people who cast votes really capable of making this discretion?" he said.

"Unfortunately, India doesn’t seem to be making any strides towards progress. When I criticised our democratic system, an NRI from Dubai questioned how a nation can function without a system. I don't think a person who lives abroad is entitled to make such a remark," he added.