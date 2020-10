Kerala recorded its highest single-day spike of 10,606 COVID cases on Wednesday. With this, the number of active cases in the state rises to 92,161.

A total of 73,816 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This is the highest done so far.

There are currently 197 active COVID clusters in the state. Of them, 104 clusters have seen a decline in transmission in recent days. 43 are in Thrissur, 37 in Ernakulam and 28 in Thiruvananthapuram.