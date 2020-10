Kerala records 22 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, toll at 906

Kerala recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the official toll to 906.

The deceased are Mohanakumar, 60, from Peringamala, Safiya Beevi, 74, from Valiyathura, Xavier, 90, from valiyathura, SHankaran, 74, from Kodunganoor, Murugappan Achari, 74, from Mullakkal, Leela, 59, from Vazhayila, Jainamma, 66, from Poojappura, Fathima, 65, from Poojappura, Manikuttan, 47, from Ottashekharamangalam, Jagadamma, 74, from Thonnackal, Jayanan, 43, from Payaneerkkonam, Dasan Nadar, 90, Kamaluddin, 70, from Puthukkurichy, and Ahammed Basheer, 71, from Poovachal in Thiruvananthapuram district; Kannan, 88, from Karikkode in Kollam; Basheer Kutty, 67, from Ochira in Alappuzha; Jancy Joseph, 54, from Kattappana in Idukki; Fathima, 56, from Korappuzha, Abu, 76, from Nilambur, Pathumma, 75, from Mampadu, and Hamsa, 80, from Othalur in Malappuram.

The rest from the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute from Virology, Alappuzha.