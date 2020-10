Twenty COVID deaths in Kerala on Wednesday, death toll now 1,066

Twenty COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday.

They are:



Thiruvananthapuram:



Rajan Chettiar (76) from Kovalam

Gino (62) from Anchuthengu

Krishnankutty (80) from Fort

Omana (68) from Aryanad

Amala Ouseppe (67) from Vallukal

Jayamathi Vijayakumari (61) from Parassala

Kollam:



Shantamma (80) from Kavanad in Kollam

Alappuzha:



Radhamani (69) from Cherthala

Younus Kunju (69) from Pallana

Ernakulam:



MS John (84) from Patel Market

Kesava Pothuval (90) from Tripunithura

Kozhikode:



Chandran (50) from Palangad in Kozhikode

Misia Fathima (5 months) from Areekad

Muhammad (85) from Wawad

Seidalikutty (72) from Kozhikode

Malappuram:



Alikutty (87) from Muthuvalloor

Abdurahman (56) from Chullipara

Kunjan (80) from Thazhekode

Wayanad:



Aboobacker (69) from Kuruva

Kannur:



Kumaran (70) from Punnad

With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 1,066. Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.